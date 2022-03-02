Retford: Man struck by car after police called to fight
A man was struck by a car after police were called to reports of a fight in Nottinghamshire.
Nottinghamshire Police said they went to Denman Close, Retford, at about 20:20 GMT on Monday after reports a confrontation was taking place.
Just before they arrived, a car left the scene, hitting a parked vehicle and the victim, the force added.
His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or altering, and two men have been arrested.
The detained men, aged 24 and 25, are being held on suspicion of affray, dangerous driving and failing to stop following an accident.
Det Sgt Andrea Brown said: "This was clearly unnerving for those in the area to see, but we would offer reassurance that we believe this is an isolated incident, there is no wider risk to the public and that those involved are in some way known to each other".
