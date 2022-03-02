Hunter White: Mother admits part in two-week-old son's death
A mother has admitted her involvement in the death of her two-week-old son.
Hunter White was pronounced dead by paramedics at his home in Kingsway Gardens, Hucknall, Nottinghamshire on 10 July 2020.
Terri Walters, 32, of the same address, had initially denied causing or allowing the death of a child but changed her plea at Nottingham Crown Court.
Hunter's father, Adam White, admitted the same offence in September.
Walters and White, 45, of Foxhill Road East, Carlton, Nottinghamshire, are due to be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on 22 April.
