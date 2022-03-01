New Nottinghamshire solar point can charge 100 electric cars a day
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A new solar-powered hub could charge up to 100 electric vehicles a day, according to the authority behind it.
The hub is opening in the car park of Gamston Community Centre in Nottinghamshire.
Rushcliffe Borough Council said the facility formed part of its carbon management plan and would, in time, largely be powered by natural light.
It said electric and hybrid users would be able to charge their vehicles up to 80% in 30 minutes.
'Greener transport'
The facility will add to the council's network of sites in Keyworth, Radcliffe on Trent, Cotgrave and Rushcliffe Arena in West Bridgford, the authority said.
The council's portfolio holder for communities and climate change Abby Brennan said: "The charging point is an essential part of our work to... help reduce the environmental impact of our operations.
"As a council, we're committed to installing more electric vehicle charging points across the borough.
"This will continue to encourage the use of electric or hybrid vehicles, as the infrastructure to support them becomes even more convenient and available to residents."
The authority has been able to provide the site, near the A52, as part of the government's Transforming Cities Fund.
The council's portfolio holder for environment and safety Rob Inglis said: "We're once again thrilled to bring more public electric charging points to Rushcliffe by providing this new solar-powered facility in Gamston and just yards from one of our major road routes.
"This infrastructure will continue to support residents to make the switch to greener transport and complement our existing sites with more to come later this year."