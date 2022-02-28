BBC News

Ukraine conflict: Anger over loved ones trapped in battle zone

By Greig Watson & Jeremy Ball
Image caption,
Mykyta Chekurda-Tarasovick said news of the attack had felt like a bad dream

A Ukrainian student has said his grandmother's apartment in Kyiv has been damaged by a missile.

Mykyta Chekurda-Tarasovick, 18, who has been studying in Nottingham since September, said he was shocked but not surprised by the attacks.

His 80-year-old grandmother avoided injury and has fled to the countryside.

But now he said he was constantly anxious, as he feared "out of nowhere [the missiles] will appear once more and I will have no family".

Image caption,
Mr Chekurda-Tarasovick's grandmother fled the city after her apartment block was hit

Mr Chekurda-Tarasovick grew up in Kyiv but has been studying in the UK for more than four years.

He heard about the Russian invasion of Ukraine while staying in London.

"At 04:27 in the morning my girlfriend wakes me and says 'Ukraine is being bombarded' - those were the first words I heard.

"At first I didn't even understand whether I was awake.

"Everyone expected it but everyone was still surprised, we all hoped it would not happen.

"I was angry. I thought in the 21st Century it was impossible, in civilised society to have war breaking out in the centre of Europe."

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Some parts of Kyiv have been damaged in artillery and missile attacks

His worst fears were almost realised when the missiles destroyed windows in his grandmother's block.

"I never felt such a strong feeling of anxiety for my family before.

"I was that nervous because you realise that no matter how things are going, there are bombs dropping on civilians, on my family.

"There is a possibility, out of nowhere [the missiles] will appear once more and I will have no family," he said.

'Voice starts to shake'

Mr Chekurda-Tarasovick said he had friends who are fighting

"I have multiple friends out there, some have taken up arms," he said.

"I'm very anxious. You cannot describe the feeling, it is when your voice starts to shake.

"People who you know, who you care about, you know their children, they have got out to fight."

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Russian attempts to get into Kharkiv have met stiff resistance

Jon Henley, from Leicestershire, has recently married a Ukrainian woman and she is staying in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, to look after her poorly mother.

The Russians have been trying to capture it for several days.

Mr Henley said: "It's her fourth night in a metro station but it was a relatively quiet night.

"She was allowed out for an hour and still has power and light at her apartment, so she had some hot foot and a drink, but then the sirens went and she had to go back.

"The night before she texted to say a Russian tank was at the next metro station to hers."

Leicester City Council has said it is ready to welcome refugees fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine and a vigil for those caught up in the fighting is being held later on Monday.

