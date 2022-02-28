Last three members of Nottingham 'party drugs' gang sentenced
- Published
The final three members of a gang that focused on supplying young people with "party drugs" have been jailed.
Kieran Neilson, Heather McGrory and Rabeena Kausser had "key roles" in the supply of drugs across Nottingham, police said.
Two were linked to the operation after officers found messages showing them being directed by other group members.
The trio were sentenced to a total of 19 years in prison at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers found messages showing Neilson and McGrory being instructed on where to carry out deals.
Kausser was arrested after police found she had allowed her house to be used for the packaging and storing of drugs for about a year.
It comes after members of the nine-strong gang - led by brothers Jamil and Shakeel Amin - were sentenced following a "lengthy and complex" investigation.
Police said detectives uncovered WhatsApp conversations about the supply of MDMA, cocaine, ketamine and cannabis between Shamus Gulfraz and members of the gang in 2018.
The force also found other messages between members, including "drugs lists" and videos showing Zain Mushtaq bragging about designer jewellery and clothing.
Police began tracking the group in May 2019 and made arrests after witnessing drug deals and searching a garage in West Bridgford.
Charges and sentences
- Jamil Amin, 31, of Aspley Park Drive in Beechdale, was sentenced to 17 years after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs
- Shakeel Amin, 29, of Grassington Road in Beechdale, was sentenced to 12 years and nine months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs
- Saad Essa, 24, of Bannister Close, London, was sentenced to nine years after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs
- Ben Jones, 26, of Field Lane in Chilwell, was sentenced to seven years and six months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs
- Zain Mushtaq, 22, of Leslie Road in Nottingham, was sentenced to seven years and six months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs
- Shamus Gulfraz, 28, of Alfreton Road, Nottingham, was sentenced to four years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs
- Kieran Neilson, 23, of Aspley Lane, Aspley, was sentenced to eight years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs
- Heather McGrory, 28, of Larch Gardens, Bulwell, was sentenced to five years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs
- Rabeena Kausser, 34, of Soudan Drive, The Meadows, was sentenced to six years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs
Det Con Steven Fenyn said: "The group, who are mostly in their twenties themselves, had a huge influence on the young people they were targeting.
"This investigation was lengthy and complex and involved a lot of collaborative efforts, but ultimately it was worthwhile and we're extremely pleased to see that the whole group have now been sentenced."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.