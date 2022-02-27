Man arrested after body found at Colston Bassett house
A man has been arrested after the body of a woman was found at a home in Nottinghamshire.
Police said they were called to a property on Hall Lane in Colston Bassett at about 18:30 GMT on Saturday.
A woman's body was found inside, and a 48-year-old man was taken in for questioning by officers.
Nottinghamshire Police said an investigation was under way and appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
Det Insp Mel Crutchley said: "We have a team of detectives who are working hard to establish the circumstances and our inquiries are ongoing."
Simon Robinson, leader of Rushcliffe Borough Council, said the authority was "shocked to hear of the tragic news".
"We will do all we can to support the community as it comes to terms with the news of this incident," he said.