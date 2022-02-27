Police appeal after man seriously injured in Nottinghamshire street attack
- Published
A man is in hospital with a punctured lung and fractured ribs after being attacked in the street.
Nottinghamshire Police said the victim was walking on Bestwood Lodge Drive in Arnold when he was attacked by a man with "a blunt instrument" at about 14:25 GMT on Friday.
His injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening, a force spokesman said.
Officers are looking for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV to get in touch.
Det Con Christopher Black said: "The investigation is very much ongoing but we are treating this as an isolated incident.
"While there is no threat to the wider public, reassurance patrols have been upped in the area as our enquiries continue."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.