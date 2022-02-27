Nottinghamshire officer injured arresting man given tetanus shot
A police officer needed to have a tetanus shot after being injured taking a man into custody.
Nottinghamshire Police said the officer arrived at Barringer Road in Mansfield at about 22:00 GMT on Friday after reports of an "altercation".
While in the police car the suspect assaulted the officer.
The 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and actual bodily harm in connection with the initial call.
Two men in Newark were also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker after a wooden chest of drawers and other objects were thrown at police attending a call on North Gate at about 20:45 on Friday.
