Newark canal drained as restoration work takes place
- Published
Canal enthusiasts have a rare opportunity to delve deep into a local landmark this weekend.
The Canal and River Trust is investing about £330,000 to restore old lock gates at a site in Newark, with the new eight-tonne gates needing special cranes to be put in place.
Dams were built to allow the lock to be drained, with visitors able to go into the waterway while it remains dry.
Work on the site began in January and is due to be completed in March.
Phil Mulligan, East Midlands director for the Canal and River Trust, said it was "a unique opportunity" for visitors to walk through the site.
"It's fantastic - people are very interested to see a lock like this," he said.
"They can quite literally stand in the footsteps of history, look up and marvel at the incredible engineering feat and the workmanship that went into building a lock like this."
Colin Lawton's grandfather was the lock-keeper when it replaced a previous system in 1952, and he still has some of the ribbons from that opening ceremony.
He said visiting the site while the work was ongoing brought back "marvellous memories".
"It's beautiful," he said.
"It's nice to see it being invested [in], and may it be strong forever."