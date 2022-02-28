FA Cup: Men given banning orders after Forest-Leicester trouble
By Liam Barnes
BBC News
- Published
Three men have been banned from football matches for three years after trouble at Nottingham Forest's FA Cup tie with Leicester City.
Police said one man admitted throwing a smoke bomb, another admitted being drunk and disorderly and a third pleaded guilty to abusive behaviour.
All three are from Leicestershire and were sentenced at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Forest knocked out holders Leicester after winning the match 4-1.
On Thursday, 19-year-old Cameron Toner was sent to a young offenders institution after admitting attacking Forest players on the pitch during the game.
Craig Flint, 40, of Hall Lane, in Whitwick, Leicestershire, pleaded guilty to possessing a firework or flare at a sporting event, namely a smoke bomb.
As well as the banning order, he was ordered to pay £180.
Anthony Johnson, 54, of Sandford Road, in Syston, Leicestershire, was ordered to pay £235 after pleading guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place.
Max Hadfield, 21, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence.
Hadfield, of Rhodes Close, in Market Harborough, was ordered to pay £349.
Ch Insp Neil Williams, match commander of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Sadly, there was a tiny minority who let both themselves and other fans down through their actions and found themselves before the courts as a result."