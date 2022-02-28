Natasha Abrahart suicide: Parents launch case against university
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
The parents of a student who took her own life are launching a civil action against her university, saying they want "lessons to be learned" from her death.
Natasha Abrahart, 20, a second year physics student at the University of Bristol, died in April 2018.
Her family, from Nottinghamshire, said the university owed Miss Abrahart a legal duty of care, which it breached.
A university spokeswoman said everyone was "deeply affected" by her death.
Miss Abrahart's body was found in her flat in April 2018 on the day she was due to give a presentation to fellow students and staff in a 329-seat lecture theatre.
The second-year physics student was diagnosed with chronic social anxiety disorder in February 2018.
The case of Robert and Margaret Abrahart, from West Bridgford, is due to be heard at Bristol County Court this week.
Their lawyers also plan to argue the university breached equality laws when it failed to adjust its regime of oral assessments in light of Natasha's social anxiety disorder.
These breaches, the family's lawyers will argue, caused a deterioration in Natasha's mental health leading to her death.
Mr Abrahart said: "Natasha was an incredibly intelligent and academically able student who had her entire life ahead of her.
"We believe universities should owe a legally enforceable duty of care to take reasonable steps to avoid harming the mental health of their students."
"Nothing can make up for losing Natasha but we're determined to ensure that all relevant events which led up to her death are fully scrutinised," Mrs Abrahart added.
"We want lessons to be learned and student safety improved where possible."
An inquest in 2019 ruled Miss Abrahart took her own life, partly because of neglect by the Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership Trust.
Miss Abrahart was one of 11 University of Bristol students to take their own lives between 2016 and 2018.
A university spokeswoman said: "Natasha's death deeply affected everyone at the university and our thoughts and sympathies are with the Abrahart family.
"We recognise the immense efforts of our committed staff to support Natasha, but we are by no means complacent.
"Mental health is one of the biggest public health issues affecting young people globally - not just those studying at university."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.