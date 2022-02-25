Nottinghamshire County Council approves 4% tax rise
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
Nottinghamshire County Council has announced a 4% rise in council tax bills for the new financial year.
Councillors approved a 1% increase in council tax and a 3% rise in the adult social care precept at a budget meeting at County Hall on Thursday.
The authority said the average household would see their bill increase by 86p per week.
The extra money will be spent on care for vulnerable adults and improving roads, the council said.
The authority's finance committee chairman, Richard Jackson, said the financial challenges households were facing was considered when setting the budget.
"I believe our budget strikes the right balance between easing the cost-of-living pressures our residents are facing and continuing vital services for vulnerable residents," he said.
The council has pledged to spend £15m on road repairs and overhaul how local roads are fixed with an "emphasis on long-term, permanent measures".
Mr Jackson said the extra money spent on improving roads would lead to improved economic growth and better job opportunities.
Other investments highlighted at the meeting included spending £2m to complete the LED street lighting replacement scheme and maintaining 60 libraries.
Ben Bradley, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: "Over the coming years we will deliver a healthier, more prosperous, and greener county for Nottinghamshire residents, starting with these investments and proposals."
