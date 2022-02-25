County library network pledge given by council
By Greig Watson & Andrew Topping
BBC News
- Published
All libraries in Nottinghamshire will be protected from closure "through until 2025", it has been confirmed.
The county council had been asked about the 60 libraries after figures showed at one stage they attracted just 20% of their target numbers.
But the authority said it would not close any - while cautioning that some sites could be moved to save cash.
It was hoped with Covid restrictions easing, footfall and income would recover, it added.
Council figures show visitor numbers for the county's 60 static libraries hit 112,087 for the period of April 1 to June 30, 2021.
Community one-stop-shop
This is 19.49% of the target set by the council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Independent councillor Daniel Williamson had tabled a motion at last month's full council meeting calling for libraries to be protected.
Speaking at a budget meeting on Thursday, John Cottee, the Conservative-controlled authority's communities chairman, said: "I'm happy to... confirm this administration will maintain Nottinghamshire's network of 60 libraries and its mobile provision through to 2025.
"The only qualification to that statement is to emphasise I'm talking about libraries rather than buildings.
"That's because opportunities may - and have - arisen to relocate services to different buildings in the same locality that offer better value for taxpayers' money.
"It may also be that opportunities arise to co-locate libraries with other services to provide a one-stop-shop for our communities."
No details were given of which libraries could be moved.
Nottingham City Council has plans to close Basford, Radford and Aspley libraries as it seeks £28m of savings in the next financial year.
