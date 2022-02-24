Burglar rumbled by officer at Nottingham Forest football match
- Published
A burglar has been handed a community order after an off-duty police officer recognised him at a football match.
Police said Jamie Kilburn had been caught on CCTV stealing parcels from student accommodation on Talbot Street in Nottingham last year.
PC Philip Brownlow spotted him attending Nottingham Forest's home game against Middlesbrough in September.
The 29-year-old, of Shakespeare Street in Nottingham, admitted three counts of burglary.
He was handed a two-year community order, including 100 hours of unpaid work and a drug rehabilitation programme, at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
PC Brownlow - who was off-duty at the time - said he recognised Kilburn's face and tattoos on his neck and right hand.
"I couldn't believe it - as soon as I saw him I was 100% sure he was the man in the CCTV stealing parcels," he said.
"Forest lost 2-0 that night, but I went home pleased we'd found our prime suspect."