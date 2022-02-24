BBC News

Sneinton: Drugs raid leads police to burglary suspects

Published
Image source, Nottinghamshire Police
Image caption,
The raid was prompted by a tip-off about drug activity

Two burglary suspects have been arrested after power tools were discovered during a drugs raid.

Padlocks were broken and tools taken during a break-in in Stephens Road, Sneinton, Nottingham, between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tools were then found during a separate raid in Trent Road a few hours later.

A 17-year-old boy and a 59-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The pair have been released on bail while further investigations are carried out.

Sgt Richard Hunter said: "This was a great bit of work from officers who not only seized a significant quantity of drugs, but also recovered important items which we believe were stolen in a burglary that had been reported to us shortly before this warrant."

