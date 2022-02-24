FA Cup: Man sentenced for attacking Nottingham Forest players
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to attacking three Nottingham Forest players during their FA Cup win over Leicester City.
Cameron Toner, 19, assaulted Brennan Johnson, Keinan Davis and Djed Spence during the game on 4 February.
At Nottingham Magistrates' Court, he admitted three counts of common assault and going on to a playing area at a football match.
Toner, from Leicestershire, was sentenced to four months in a young offender institution.
The assaults happened at Nottingham Forest's City Ground on 6 February as the home side celebrated their third goal in the 4-1 win.
The teenager, of Station Street, Whetstone, was also banned from attending football matches for 10 years, fined £100 and ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.