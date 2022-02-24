Fears for family as region's Ukrainians wait for news
By Amy Phipps and Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
Ukrainians living in the East Midlands have been reacting to Russia's invasion of their country.
After weeks of tension, a series of explosions marked the beginning of the attack in the early hours of Thursday.
Rabbi Tanya Sakhnovich, who lives in Nottingham, is visiting Kyiv and said while the streets were quiet, coming home was proving difficult.
Joe Kupranec, vice chairman of the Association of Ukrainians in Derby, said: "I really am fearful."
Russia's military breached the border in a number of places, in the north, south and east, including from Belarus, a long-time Russian ally.
There are reports of fighting in some parts of eastern Ukraine.
Rabbi Sakhnovich has been in Kyiv visiting her son.
She told BBC Breakfast: "I woke this morning at 05:00 hearing an explosion and we've had three sirens since then.
"There are hardly any people outside, there is no usual traffic of cars.
"I can't see the boy who we usually say 'hello' to in the morning. He lives just across the road. I hope he and his family are safe."
She said she was ready to leave as soon as she can.
"I haven't been told anything to do officially but I am packed and ready to go," she said.
"My complication with my personal situation is that I have my brother and my niece here with me and they are citizens of Belarus so they can't leave with me and my son."
She said it was impossible to leave Kyiv by road so she and her family were trying to get a train to Poland.
"The next available ticket to Warsaw is Monday but it's almost impossible to get to the ticket office," she said.
Mr Kupranec, who has a cousin living in Western Ukraine, said: "We can still pray and hope the situation will de-escalate but I think it will go the other way now, I really am fearful.
"But Ukrainians will never give up their freedom and independence, we are a sovereign country.
"How can Russia and Putin attack another country in the 21st Century? It is just impossible to believe it is happening but we can see it with our own eyes."
Petro Tyminskiy lives in Carlton, Nottingham, but has family and friends in Ukraine.
"I phoned my sister up this morning and she was in tears," he said.
"I am very worried for family, for my friends and I'm worried just for normal people in Ukraine.
"I think there will be bloodshed and my worry is this escalates even further to the extent that if the west - the US, UK, NATO - get involved you're talking world war," he said.
