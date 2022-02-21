Nottinghamshire man jailed for assaulting ex-partner after break-in
- Published
A man who assaulted his ex-partner after breaking into her house has been jailed for one year and nine months.
John Cross smashed a window and dragged the woman to the floor before stamping on her and punching her in the face.
The 35-year-old, of Fletcher Terrace in Mapperley, Nottinghamshire, pleaded guilty to assault by occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating.
He also admitted two counts of criminal damage and four breaches of a restraining order.
During a sentencing hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, Cross was also handed a 10-year restraining order.
Nottinghamshire Police said it was the second time he had attacked the woman in the space of three days in September last year.
Det Sgt Hannah Frame said: "Cross subjected his victim to a string of horrifying ordeals over the years and it's very fortunate she has not been more seriously hurt."