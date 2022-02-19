BBC News

Steven Fowler: Man hit by car in Retford dies

Steven Fowler was thought to have been crossing the road at the time

A pedestrian believed to have been knocked down as he crossed the road has died.

Steven Fowler, 44, was found injured in Wharf Road, Retford, at about 18:55 GMT on Monday.

He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries on Wednesday, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The force said officers had spoken to the driver of a car at the scene but no arrests have been made. It appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Sgt Craig Luckett said officers' thoughts were with Mr Fowler's family following their "terrible loss".

