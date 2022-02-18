Woman arrested after car hits wall and lamppost in Nottinghamshire
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a car crashed along a village road.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Chesterfield Road North in Pleasley at about 19:15 GMT on Wednesday after a car left the road and hit a wall and lamppost.
A 19-year-old arrested at the scene tested positive for cocaine.
She was taken to hospital by officers for treatment to minor injuries before going into custody.
A force spokesman said she had since been released under investigation while an investigation takes place.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.