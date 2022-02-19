Lost Polish veterans to have gravestones dedicated in Newark
- Published
The gravestones of two Polish World War Two veterans who were buried in unmarked plots are to be dedicated.
The war records of Henryk Bolcewicz, who is buried with his wife June, and Adam Marcinkiewicz were found following an audit in Newark, Nottinghamshire.
The audit was carried out by the Friends of Newark Cemetery, working with the town council.
Shaun Noble, one of the researchers, said: "It will be the service they never had."
'Remembered'
The research found Mr Bolcewicz had been a pilot in the Polish Air Force just before the German invasion.
His squadron evacuated to Romania, France and eventually to Britain.
After flying numerous missions, his Wellington bomber became badly damaged following a raid on Mannheim and, after landing, he was captured in occupied Belgium.
He was liberated by the British Army in 1945, after being held in several prisoner of war camps, and settled in the country, marrying June Menzies, from Lincoln.
The research found he passed away in a nursing home in April 2013 without the means to pay for a gravestone.
The second grave contained the ashes of a soldier, Lt Adam Franciszek Marcinkiewicz, who died in 1994 in a flat in Hyson Green, Nottingham.
The researchers found he had been awarded the British Military Cross, as well as the Polish Cross of Valour and Bar, for fighting in Belgium, during which his right hand was blown off.
After returning to Britain for treatment, he lost touch with his family and it is not known how he came to live in Nottingham.
Mr Noble said he felt the recognition of the two men was important.
"Everybody is entitled to be remembered," he said.
The service will see the Polish equivalent of The Last Post played and will be conducted by a Polish priest.