Major fire at Nottingham recycling centre ruled accidental
- Published
A major fire at a recycling centre that lasted for seven days has been deemed accidental.
Several crews rushed to the site in Abbeyfield Road, Lenton, Nottingham, on 31 January and the road was closed.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service's investigation into the blaze was delayed due to the fire not being completely out and the presence of asbestos.
The blaze continued for seven days, the fire service added.
Area manager Bryn Coleman said: "Our fire investigation team carried out a full investigation, despite it being delayed due to the level of asbestos in the immediate area.
"Thank you to everyone who worked on and provided support for this incident, including our partner agencies. We'd also like to thank the local community and businesses for their patience with us whilst we worked to make sure the fire was completely out, and that the area was safe."
