Ian Hensworth: Man jailed for slashing woman's throat in football row
A man who slashed a woman's throat after accusing her of "messing up" his football viewing has been jailed.
Ian Hensworth, 62, attacked the woman while watching a Euro 2020 match with friends at his house in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire in June.
Police said the attack followed a lengthy argument with the victim in his back garden that morning.
At Nottingham Crown Court he was found guilty of attempted murder and jailed for 22 years.
Nottinghamshire Police said Hensworth's friends were sitting in his living room in Hartley Road on the afternoon of 16 June when he was heard shouting in the garden about football.
He re-entered the house, grabbed a craft knife and, without saying a word, slashed the 41-year-old woman's neck.
'Abhorrent betrayal'
After being arrested, Hensworth told officers his victim "broke my football and I slashed her throat".
The woman was left in a critical condition but has since made a full recovery.
Det Con James Newton said: "This was a vicious and unprovoked attack which very nearly cost a woman her life.
"If it wasn't for the quick actions of the victim's friends and the first police officers to the scene, it is likely that the victim would have died, and it is both fortunate and thankful that she made a recovery given the injuries he inflicted on her.
"The pair knew each other and there was a lot of trust there, so it is abhorrent that he also betrayed that.
"Astonishingly, after the incident he remained completely nonchalant, admitting the offence to officers and quite bluntly stating he thought he had killed her."
