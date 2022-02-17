Forest v Derby: Two given banning orders after violence
Two men have received football banning orders for fighting after Nottingham Forest's game against Derby County.
Lewis Bowater of Belfield Road, Etwall, Derbyshire, received a five-year football banning order after admitting punching a Forest supporter.
James Burnett, of Woods Lane, Burton-upon-Trent, was given a three-year order after pleading guilty to throwing punches and kicks at police.
Violence flared after Forest won 2-1 at the City Ground on 22 January.
Both men appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Bowater, 29, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and was also ordered to complete 60 hours of community service, pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.
Burnett, 20, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence and must also pay a £400 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.
Derby County and Nottingham Forest were each fined £10,000 by the Football Association after a confrontation between players during closing stages of the Championship match.
