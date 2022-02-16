Man charged over attack live-streamed on social media
- Published
A man has been charged after police were alerted to an assault that was being live-streamed over social media.
The video, filmed in Nottingham, was spotted by several people on Thursday.
Officers said a man was taken to hospital after they went to a property in Mansfield Road at about 04:00 GMT. He remains in a serious but stable condition.
A 23-year-old man was arrested and he has since been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and affray.
Police said he had been in remanded in custody and was due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday 11 March.
Det Sgt Andy Buxton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Officers responded very quickly when the video was brought to their attention and as a result a man was brought into custody a short time later.
"A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, for which he continues to receive treatment."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.