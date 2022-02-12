Valentine's Day: Kimberley holds first festival of love
- Published
A first ever "festival of love" is being held to mark Valentine's Day in a Nottinghamshire town.
A special weekend of events - billed as the first of its kind in England - in Kimberley will mark the most romantic day of the year.
It will feature live music, laser displays, fireworks and series of "enchanted trees" to make wishes on.
A 20-ft interactive "love wall" will let residents see their giant declarations of love projected.
In addition, a special "love lotto" will see top prizes up for grabs, with all proceeds going to the British Heart Foundation.
The romantic event, described as "your chance to show your loved one how you feel", has been made possible thanks to the Government's Welcome Back Fund in conjunction with Broxtowe Borough Council.
Neil Oakden, from the town council, who organised the festival, said: "The idea was to think of something for that quiet time between new year and Easter - and there is Valentine's Day.
"It has grown and grown from there in the planning, we have musicians in every pub and restaurant and if you buy anything, even a pint, you get a love lotto ticket and the chance to win prizes.
"The shops have really got involved the window displays, helium balloons and even love cakes in the cake shop."
On Friday, MP for Broxtowe Darren Henry launched two love heart rockets to officially begin the festival.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.