A1 in Nottinghamshire closed in both directions after crash
- Published
Police have warned that a section of the A1 in Nottinghamshire is expected to stay closed in both directions for "some time" following a crash.
National Highways first reported there had been a serious incident just before 07:15 GMT.
The northbound side was closed first, before a decision was made to shut the road southbound - between the B6325 for North Muskham and the A57 for Worksop.
National Highways reported delays were building in the area.
It warned that "significant delays are likely" and said motorists should consider an alternative route where possible.
