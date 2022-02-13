Nottingham Caesars: Mice destroy American football team's kit
By Angela Rafferty & Heather Burman
BBC News
- Published
An American football team have set up an online fundraiser after mice got into a storage unit and damaged thousands of pounds' worth of kit.
Nottingham Caesars head coach Vanden Warner said the kit had been in storage over winter and was hit by an infestation of mice.
He said it was vital equipment that was loaned out to new players each year.
The club is hoping to raise money to replace it ahead of the new season, which starts in April.
Mr Warner said: "They've gone through and destroyed a lot of the kit.
"They've chewed through a lot of the helmets, game day jerseys, pants and pads - it's vital equipment that we need to replace.
"It's not the cheapest sport to play... so we like to help out players who are trying the sport out for the first time. Instead of having a huge outlay in their first year, we'll loan them this club kit."
Player Jamie Gatley added: "It was unbelievable.
"We got everything out at the unit and it was pretty evident with the helmets, but there was one box we picked up and it just completely collapsed, and that's when we knew there was a serious problem."
The club are fundraising online to cover the £1,500 cost of the damaged helmets.
The team are in NFC 1 South of the British American Football Association (BAFA) and want to push for promotion this season.
Follow BBC East Midlands