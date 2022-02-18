Leadership change at Mansfield SEN school amid concerns
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
An external academy trust has stepped in to oversee the running of a special educational needs school where conditions were described as "dangerous" by a former staff member.
Harlow Academy in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, closed earlier this year following a visit from Ofsted.
It has now reopened under new leadership and is allowing pupils to return part-time while it addresses staff shortages.
Parents said the changes were a relief.
'Fresh air'
Evolve Trust took over the running of Harlow Academy last year.
A former teaching assistant at the school, who has asked not to be identified, said she was one of nearly 30 staff members to leave the school since the trust took over.
She said she believed the conditions at the school had become "dangerous".
"I left because of the conditions that we were working in and seeing how the children were being treated was horrendous," she said.
"The children were strapped into their chairs all day because we didn't have enough staff to get them out."
Parents said they were also aware of problems at the school.
Jon and Michelle removed their daughter Evie from the school at Christmas.
They said the eight-year-old, who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, had become anxious and started having regular seizures.
"Even mentioning that word [school] to Evie caused her a lot of anxiety," said Michelle.
"Seeing the change in Evie since she's been off, it was absolutely the right decision.
"We've got our happy little girl back again."
Ofsted said inspectors visited Harlow Academy on 18 and 19 January.
It said it could not comment on specific inspections but a report into its findings would be published in due course.
Following the visit, the school closed for two weeks.
A spokesperson for the Evolve Trust said it was going through a "period of positive change".
"We know there are areas for improvement but would like to reassure our pupils, parents, staff and the wider school community that we take our duty of care incredibly seriously, and have already taken a number of steps to address these.
"This includes appointing new leadership, an interim CEO and executive headteacher," said the spokesperson.
The executive headteacher, Luci Windle, has been seconded to the academy from the Nexus Trust which runs 13 other academies.
Evolve Trust said she has in-depth specialist education expertise and would provide "strong leadership".
Jon and Michelle said the changes were a "massive relief" and they were planning to send their daughter back to the school after half term.
Jon said: "We went into the school a few days ago with Evie and it was like a breath of fresh air around the place."
Colin Pettigrew, corporate director for children's services at Nottinghamshire County Council, said he would be meeting with some of the parents after half term
He said: "I fully understand the anger and concern of parents of children from Harlow Academy and share many of them.
"I want to thank the Nexus Trust which has so swiftly provided the much-needed leadership."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.