Identity fraudster stole from letterboxes to set up credit cards
- Published
An identity thief who set up credit cards using post stolen from letterboxes has been jailed.
Kevin Castle, 56, targeted homes where letterboxes were not fitted into doors, and stole personal details.
Police said Castle then applied for credit cards in his victims' names, using them to spend thousands of pounds.
He was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
Castle, of Birkin Avenue, Radcliffe-on-Trent, pleaded guilty to nine counts of fraud by false representation and one count of theft at the same court in December.
'Calculated fraud'
It is estimated he targeted about 130 people living in rural areas between July 2020 and August 2021.
After breaking into the letterboxes, officers said he would drive away with his boot open to prevent anyone seeing his number plate.
Castle used the credit cards to buy everyday items, such as toys and decorating supplies, Nottinghamshire Police said.
He was caught after his victims' banks noticed the fraudulent use of the cards and alerted their customers.
Det Sgt Marc Lancaster, from the force's fraud team, said: "This whole operation run by Castle was targeted, pre-planned and calculated fraud committed against victims who had no idea he was using their identity to apply for credit cards.
"He not only targeted one person but continued with his fraudulent behaviour for months and in an effort to evade being seen or traced would drive away quickly with his car boot open - showing just how planned his behaviour truly was."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.