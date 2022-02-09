Notts County supporter arrested after Barnet player racially abused
By Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
- Published
A Notts County supporter has been arrested after a Barnet player was subjected to alleged racist comments, said police.
The referee stopped Tuesday night's game at Meadow Lane for a short time after the comments were directed at Barnet's Rob Hall.
The club said a man was ejected from the ground as part of their "zero-tolerance approach to discrimination".
He later handed himself into police and was arrested, said officers.
BBC Radio Nottingham commentator Charlie Slater said there was a pause in the game following an announcement that a racist comment had been made from the Kop stand, where home fans were sitting.
In line with our zero-tolerance approach to discrimination, a supporter has been ejected from Meadow Lane following a comment made at this evening's match. We are cooperating with police to ensure the matter is dealt with appropriately.— Notts County FC (@Official_NCFC) February 8, 2022
Sgt Andy Hallam from Nottinghamshire Police said officers were made aware of an allegation of racist abuse which led to a man being ejected from the ground..
He added: "A man handed himself in to police a short time later and has been arrested in connection with the incident. He remains in custody."
Following the game, Notts County head coach Ian Burchnall said: "Both teams are against this. Nobody wants this in our game.
"So if one of the opposition players has had abuse directed at him, certainly racist abuse, then we are all in this together and you can see how our players responded on that."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.