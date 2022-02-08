Police called after hounds run across primary school field
By Amy Phipps & Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
Police were called after a number of hunting hounds were seen running across a school field.
Nottinghamshire Police said they received a report of three dogs in the grounds of Kinoulton Primary School at about 12:25 GMT on Monday.
The school's head teacher said a few children were outside but were taken in by staff and police were called.
The Quorn Hunt apologised after "a few" hounds became separated from the pack while hunting within the law.
'Very concerning'
Head teacher Simon Paramore said: "It was just the beginning of lunchtime so we had some children outside on the playground and the dogs ran across the field.
"One of the dogs, which was lagging behind, started coming towards where the children were, so we took those children inside so they didn't have any contact with the dogs."
He said it was "very concerning" to have hunting dogs near the school.
Mr Paramore said he wrote to parents to tell them about the "unexpected visitors".
A Quorn Hunt spokesperson said: "A few of our younger hounds became separated from the pack while we were hunting within the law on Monday.
"While returning to the huntsman, we understand some of these hounds entered the grounds of a school during playtime.
"We appreciate the concern this may have raised and apologise for any inconvenience or distress this may have caused."
Nottinghamshire Police said the dogs' owners were "swiftly located".
"No-one was injured during the incident but we do understand how distressing it was for the children and people involved," a spokesman added.
"We would like to reassure everyone that we have spoken with the school and made them aware that officers have spoken with the owners of the dogs to resolve the issue and make sure it never happens again."
