Woman sentenced for attacking Nottingham police officer
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
A woman has been given a suspended jail sentence for kicking and hitting a police officer who was responding to a report of a disturbance.
Melissa Denman, 26, attacked the male officer on Thursday night on Alfreton Road, Nottingham, police said.
The officer was not seriously hurt, the force added.
Denman was given a 16-week suspended jail sentence at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday for common assault of an emergency worker.
Denman, of Waterford Street in Nottingham, pleaded guilty to the offence along with another charge of being drunk and disorderly.
In addition to the sentence, suspended for 18 months, Denman was ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £128 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Det Insp Marcus Oldroyd, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Officers go to work every day with one goal in mind - to keep the public safe from harm.
"Any form of physical attack on them is entirely unacceptable.
"Her behaviour on this occasion was appalling."
