Chilwell: Man denies manslaughter of Neil Robinson
By Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
A man has denied the manslaughter of a 75-year-old man who died in hospital six days after being attacked.
Police said Neil Robinson was injured in Ranson Road, Chilwell, Nottinghamshire at about 12:20 GMT on 16 December.
On a video link from HMP Nottingham, James Gill, 39, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.
He was remanded in custody and is due to stand trial at Nottingham Crown Court on 13 June.
Mr Robinson was taken to Queen's Medical Centre, in the city, but died after his condition deteriorated.
During the hearing, Mr Gill, of Wheatley Hills, in Doncaster, pleaded guilty to three other offences committed on 16 December.
He admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to another man, and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, who were both police constables.
The court also heard he admitted two counts of theft at Nottingham Magistrates' Court during a hearing on 20 December.
He is next due at crown court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on 20 May.
