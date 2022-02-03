Encanto: Girl's glasses-wearing Disney heroine wish comes true
A 12-year-old girl who wrote a letter asking Disney to create a character with glasses has said she is so happy they have done so in their latest film Encanto.
Lowri, from Chilwell in Nottinghamshire, wrote to the company when she was nine.
The film's director said he was not able to tell her at the time that her wish was about to come true.
Lowri said she loves the character Mirabel who is "funny and brave".
Lowri said she wrote the letter because she was the only person in her family who wears glasses.
"I felt a bit alone and I didn't feel like I was beautiful enough," she said.
The film is about a family living in a magical place called Encanto, where every child has a super power except for Mirabel.
However Mirabel's bravery ends up saving the day.
"I absolutely love Mirabel. She's so funny and just such an amazing, brave character," Lowri said.
"I was just so happy that, even if it wasn't from my letter or anything, young girls and boys now have a role model to look up to."
Jared Bush, who wrote and directed Encanto, said on Twitter that when Lowri wrote to Disney, the company was already planning a film starring a character with glasses.
"Three years ago, Lowri wrote Disney asking for a heroine with glasses," he wrote.
"I couldn't say that her wish was already coming true."
Lowri has since written a book about a princess who wears glasses and she is an ambassador for a sight charity.
Now, she said, she feels her glasses are an important part of her identity.
"I wouldn't really want to not wear glasses," she said.
"I feel like my glasses are kind of a part of me."
