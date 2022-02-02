Attempted murder charge after university staff member stabbed
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a staff member was stabbed at a university.
Officers were called to Nottingham Trent University's Clifton campus at about 10:40 GMT on Monday.
Nottinghamshire Police said the victim, a man in his 50s, sustained injuries not said to be life-threatening and was taken to hospital where he remains.
Ryan Usher, 48, of Waldeck Road, Nottingham, is due to appear before magistrates on Wednesday.
He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article, and assault in relation to an incident where a woman was spat on in Hucknall Road, Sherwood Rise, on 22 January, police added.
