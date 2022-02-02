Bulwell: Fake council worker admits distraction burglary
By Alex Smith
BBC News
- Published
A man stole a vulnerable woman's phone and handbag from her house after convincing her he was a council worker checking on a gas leak.
Police said Dean Marriott pretended to scan areas around the home using a "remote control" before distracting the victim and taking the items.
Officers identified the 52-year-old after CCTV captured him at the address in Aldgate Close, Bulwell, on 21 January.
Marriott will be sentenced in February.
'All over Facebook'
Nottinghamshire Police said Marriott, of Wilkins Gardens, Clifton, was filmed outside the house looking through the kitchen window before the distraction burglary, and then again as he left the home.
Marriott was chased by police after returning five hours later carrying the stolen iPhone 12.
He claimed someone had told him to bring it back "because it's all over Facebook", the force said.
Marriott admitted burglary at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
He will be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on 21 February.
