Beeston: Plan to ban vehicles from accessing road delayed
By Sonia Kataria & Anna Whittaker
BBC News
- Published
A council has agreed to run a consultation on plans to ban vehicles from using a road as a through route.
The proposal would see cars stopped from accessing Dovecote Lane and surrounding roads from Middle Street and vice versa in Beeston.
Nottinghamshire County Council said the Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO) would come into force before residents would be asked for feedback.
But an extension to the deadline for the work has now been agreed.
The planned closure, which would be enforced using planters, is being funded by the Department for Transport's Active Travel Fund.
A petition against the proposals has gained nearly 1,000 signatures, and dozens of residents have met local MP Darren Henry to share their views.
Peter Bone, who is leading the "Keep Dovecote Lane Open" campaign, said he had "serious safety concerns".
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "We are grateful for the delay but we hope that it allows an extension long enough for a proper consultation and for proper evidence to be gathered.
"We were concerned that we hadn't been properly consulted."
Mr Bone, a regular cyclist, pedestrian and driver from nearby Leslie Avenue, added: "Our big worry is if the road is closed at the top and you've got a one-way system, all traffic has to go on to Queen's Road which will be very dangerous for cyclists and add to congestion."
Another resident, who is in favour of the plans, said the road was a "rat run".
"I want the council to run the experiment," he said.
"The residents of the surrounding roads have catastrophised the closure."
Neil Clarke, chairman of the transport and environment committee at the county council, said: "The Department for Transport have agreed to extend their timeline for the Active Travel Fund which the Dovecote cycle lane proposal would be funded from.
"We spoke to them after a number of concerns were raised to us from the local community and these need to be considered very carefully."
The council's transport and environment committee is expected to approve the plans for further consultation on 9 February.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.