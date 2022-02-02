Newark coach company set to close after nearly 100 years
A family-run coach company is set to close down after nearly 100 years.
Travel Wright began in 1926 and is still based in Newark, Nottinghamshire, and run by the fourth generation of the Wright family.
The company said they had been looking to sell the firm as a going concern but no buyer had been found.
It is expected the firm will close in April, with the county council arranging alternative providers for school and public services.
'Very sad day'
In a statement, owners David and Colin Wright and Paula Allen said: "We are looking to retire and have accordingly been looking for a buyer such that the business could continue as a going concern but unfortunately this has not happened.
"It has been a difficult decision to make and will be a very sad day for our family, our staff and we are sure our customers too."
All current bookings will be honoured and a final decision on the closure timetable will be confirmed around 18 February, they added.
Travel Wright has more than 40 full-time drivers and office staff, along with garage teams, and operates about 35 coaches and buses.
Gary Wood, the county council's head of highways and transport, said: "[We have] been advised by Travel Wright of Newark that they are currently consulting their workforce with a proposal to cease trading on 2 April 2022.
"Travel Wright currently operate a number of school and local bus services under contract in the Newark, Collingham and Ollerton areas as well as a number of commercially-operated services.
"These are important services for residents and the county council is working with Travel Wright to establish the passenger requirements and will be seeking replacement services to commence on 4 April to ensure no loss of service."
