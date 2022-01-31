Nottinghamshire fire crews tackle recycling centre blaze
- Published
Fire crews have been dealing with a major blaze at a recycling centre in Nottingham.
The fire service said 12 crews were sent to the site in Abbeyfield Road, Lenton, and the road was closed.
A large cloud of smoke was visible above the city and motorists on the A52 Clifton Bridge reported smoke blowing across the carriageway.
Nearby residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed as a precaution.
The fire service said crews were expected to be at the scene for several hours and possibly overnight.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.