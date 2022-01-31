Man arrested after stabbing at Nottingham Trent University campus
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
A man has been arrested following a stabbing at a university campus in Nottingham.
Police said they were called to Nottingham Trent University's Clifton campus at about 10:40 GMT.
A man was subsequently taken to hospital with injuries "not believed to be life-threatening".
The Nottinghamshire force said a man in his 40s was detained a short time afterwards and was currently in police custody.
Det Ch Insp Richard Bull said: "We are still at the very early stages of our investigation and our thoughts at this time are with the victim and his family, who have been contacted.
"We are working hard to understand what happened but do believe this to be an isolated incident."
The force has asked anyone who saw what happened or has information to come forward.
A spokeswoman for the university said: "We are working with Nottinghamshire Police with regards to an incident that occurred earlier this morning on our Clifton campus.
"We are offering support to any students and colleagues who may have been affected."
