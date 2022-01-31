Cannabis plants seized from Trowell garage in police raid
About 30 cannabis plants have been seized from the garage of a house during a police raid.
Police said officers executed a warrant after suspicions were raised about an address in Tiree Close, Trowell, Nottinghamshire.
The raid, on Wednesday, was part of work to tackle drug-related crime in the Broxtowe borough, the force added.
A suspect will be voluntarily interviewed in due course over the grow.
Insp Mike Ebbins, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "I want to reassure people that we will continue to act on feedback and intelligence we receive from members of the community as well as working closely with our partners to reduce criminality even further.
"We know the cultivation of cannabis can often be linked to wider criminality including the exploitation of vulnerable adults and children. We are determined to do all we can to disrupt this type of activity."
