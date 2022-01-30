Harworth: Two horses die in crash with car
Two horses thought to have escaped from a field have died after being hit by a car in Nottinghamshire.
Scrooby Road in Harworth, near Worksop, was closed in both directions after the crash at about 07:00 GMT on Sunday.
Police said one horse died at the scene and a second was later euthanised due to the extent of its injuries.
The Nottinghamshire force added a third horse - also thought to have come from a nearby field - was safely rescued by officers.
The driver of the car suffered whiplash injuries but was not taken to hospital.
Insp Alice Bartle said: "This was a very sad incident and our thoughts are with the owners of the two horses."
