Colin Slater: BBC commentator given guard of honour before funeral
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
The funeral cortege of a former BBC football commentator has visited the club he covered for decades.
Colin Slater, who died earlier this month at the age of 87, was known as the voice of Notts County, thanks to his coverage for BBC Radio Nottingham.
Dozens of Magpies fans gathered at the club's Meadow Lane ground to pay their respects and formed a guard of honour.
The hearse then passed the BBC's offices before going on to the funeral at a city centre church.
It is estimated Mr Slater covered about 3,000 matches in more than 50 years of commentating.
Pat Akers, secretary of the Notts County Supporters Association, said: "There have been so many tributes to him.
"One story was about when Colin went on holiday with his father to Switzerland.
"They stayed in a hotel without a television and the World Cup was on, so Colin went into the town and persuaded a household that had a TV to let them go in and watch."
Friends, family, ex-players, club officials and colleagues attended a funeral service at St Mary's Church in Nottingham's Lace Market.
It was led by the Reverend Tom Gillum, who earlier said: "Colin had this amazing capacity for friendship.
"There were a lot of people who felt really close to him and it will be a sad occasion because he was so loveable."
Mr Slater will be laid to rest with his parents in West Yorkshire.
Notts County's next home match, on Saturday against Grimsby Town, will be dedicated to him.
