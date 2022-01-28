Man arrested after schoolgirl, 13, robbed of mobile phone in park
A man has been arrested after a 13-year-old schoolgirl was robbed of her mobile phone at a park.
The girl told police she was pulled to the ground by her hair and kicked in the stomach at Queens Bower Recreation Ground in Arnold, Nottinghamshire.
After police inquiries into the attack, which took place at about 08:00 GMT on 20 January, a 20-year-old man was held on suspicion of robbery.
He has also been detained for attempted theft, Nottinghamshire Police said.
The force added the attempted theft arrest followed three separate incidents reported to have happened close to the recreation ground on 18 January.
The arrested man remains in custody.
