Prosecution for man who says he drove without licence for 70 years
By Sandish Shoker
BBC News
- Published
A man who told police he had been driving with no licence or insurance for more than 70 years is to be prosecuted.
The man in his 80s was pulled over in a Mini One near Tesco Extra, in Bulwell, Nottingham, on Wednesday evening.
Police said the driver - born in 1938 - told them he had been driving with no licence or insurance since he was 12 and had never been stopped by officers.
The force added he was handed a traffic offence report and the car was seized.
Nottinghamshire Police said the man was stopped by officers "out on proactive patrols in Bulwell" after the vehicle was flagged as having no insurance.
The force confirmed the man would be prosecuted for driving without a licence and driving with no insurance.
Insp Christine Busuttil added: "We would like to reassure the public we are regularly out on patrols, use camera vans and run operations to clamp down on motorists who commit offences on our roads and place other road users at risk."
The Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police team wrote on Facebook that "thankfully" the driver had never had an accident.
They said: "Due to the increased number of ANPR cameras in Nottingham, even on the small trips, you are likely to hit a camera, so make sure your documents are in order... because it will catch up with you... one day."
