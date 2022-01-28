Independent school teachers back pension strike action
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
Teachers working at a trust that runs a network of private girls' schools have voted in favour of strike action in a row over pensions.
The National Education Union (NEU) said proposed changes to pensions would leave staff at least 20% worse off.
The Girls' Day School Trust (GDST) said the Teachers' Pension Scheme (TPS) was costing an extra £6m a year.
But the trust said a final decision would be made in February and urged the union not to act until then.
The union said 95% of teacher members had backed action in opposition to plans to withdraw from the pension scheme.
It added it would be the first strikes in the GDST's 149-year history.
Potential dates for discontinuous strike action are still to be decided, it said.
Una O'Brien, NEU regional secretary, said Nottingham Girls' High School teachers were "shocked" at the plans.
"They are concerned that not only is this unfair, but that it will make the school a less desirable place to work with valued staff leaving to join other local schools that aren't attacking their staff terms and conditions," she said.
The GDST, whose members include Putney High School, Oxford High School and Nottingham Girls' High School, said it had seen a 43% increase in its contributions to the TPS since 2019.
It said it was "disappointed" with the vote, but recognised the strength of feeling that exists among its teachers.
Cheryl Giovannoni, chief executive of the GDST, said: "The GDST trustees will now consider all the feedback we have received before making a final decision on any proposals.
"Our priority is to continue to work closely with schools to ensure our students are able to continue learning effectively during this time."
