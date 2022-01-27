Man drove without licence for more than 70 years
A man stopped by police told officers he had been driving with no licence or insurance for more than 70 years.
While on patrol, police pulled over the man near Tesco Extra, in Bulwell, Nottingham, on Wednesday.
Officers said the driver - born in 1938 - told them he had been driving with no licence or insurance since he was 12 and had never been stopped by police.
On Facebook, the Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police team said thankfully he had never had a crash.
The team added: "Thankfully he had never had an accident, caused anyone an injury, and never made anyone lose out financially, by hitting them whilst uninsured!"
The officers urged members of the public to ensure their documents were in order as, due to the increased number of ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras in Nottingham, licence and insurance issues were more likely to be detected.
