Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Chilwell
A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed at a house in Nottinghamshire.
Police went to Penrhyn Crescent in Chilwell after a report that a group carrying knives had gone into a house at about 14:00 GMT on Wednesday.
One man was hurt but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, officers said.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said they believed it was a "targeted attack".
Det Insp Gayle Hart said there would be a high police presence in the area but the force did not believe there was "a wider threat to the public".
She said: "I'm confident that someone knows who did this and I'm appealing to them to come forward so we can get the perpetrators in custody as soon as possible.
"If you saw anything, have video footage, or if you have seen someone you know acting suspicious, or unusually agitated, we want to hear from you."
