A46: Men arrested after crash on dual carriageway
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a car was seen being driven the wrong way down a dual carriageway before a crash.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers had earlier followed a Ford Focus after it was suspected one of its occupants had been involved in an incident in Newark.
Minutes later, police received reports that a car had been seen travelling the wrong way on the A46 near Farndon.
The Ford Focus then crashed into a BMW and span off the road, the force added.
Four people in the BMW were injured in the crash, which occurred at about 22:45 GMT on Tuesday, but their injuries are not believed to be serious.
The road was closed and reopened shortly after 01:00 GMT on Wednesday.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen of breath.
He was also detained on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of a knife in a public place and using threatening behaviour.
A 20-year-old man was held on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol.
Det Ch Insp Kim Binns said: "It is extremely fortunate that no-one was seriously hurt.
"We would now urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage which could assist us with our inquiries, to please get in touch with us."
